生年月日：1993年

デビュー：2016年8月





Biography

ボーカリスト、An Nyeong（アンニョン）。





メディアに顔を出さない歌手。「Dial Your Number」「I want you to stay」「Why Am I Like This?」「Moving Away」「haeyo」などのバラードで知られる。





Discography

＜Single＞

「haeyo（2022）」（2022年6月）

「Moving Away」（2021年10月）

「Why Am I Like This?」（2021年2月）

「I want you to stay」（2020年12月）

「I Can't Breath」（2020年2月）

「Dial Your Number」（2019年11月）

「Meet Accidantly」（2019年7月）

「To You」（2019年4月）

「20′s Diary」（2018年11月）

「Your Call」（2018年8月）

『Hello, The Seventh Greeting』（2018年6月）

「After All（Rain）」

『Hello, The Sixth Greeting』（2018年6月）

「Let's Make Up」

『Hello, The Fifth Greeting』（2018年2月）

「Our Night」

「Cheer Up」（2018年1月）

『Hello, The Fourth Greeting』（2017年12月）

「You」

「Hello」（2017年10月）

『Hello, The Second Greeting』（2017年7月）

「Reminds Me」

『Hello, The First Greeting』（2016年8月）

「After That」