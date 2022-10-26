メニューへ 本文へ

21univ.

#Artists Search l 2022-11-07


Profile

本名：キム・アヨン

生年月日：1999年9月11日

デビュー：2021年4月

公式サイト：http://xanaduent.co.kr/product/item.php?it_id=1658475928&page=1

インスタグラム：https://www.instagram.com/hi_mohae__/

ユーチューブ：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjn67ohKcc4Ubdf5e4NDgyA


Biography

女性歌手、21univ.。

アーティスト名の「21univ.」（21学番）は、2021年の大学新入生というコンセプトで付けられたもの。高校生の時、SNSに投稿したカバーソングがきっかけで注目されるようになる。


Discography

＜Single＞

「Sticker picture」（2022年7月）

「Totally My Style」（2021年9月）

「Love Naturally」（2021年4月）

