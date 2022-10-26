[Live] KBS日本語放送4回目のユーチューブライブ!
Profile
本名：キム・アヨン
生年月日：1999年9月11日
デビュー：2021年4月
公式サイト：http://xanaduent.co.kr/product/item.php?it_id=1658475928&page=1
インスタグラム：https://www.instagram.com/hi_mohae__/
ユーチューブ：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjn67ohKcc4Ubdf5e4NDgyA
Biography
女性歌手、21univ.。
アーティスト名の「21univ.」（21学番）は、2021年の大学新入生というコンセプトで付けられたもの。高校生の時、SNSに投稿したカバーソングがきっかけで注目されるようになる。
Discography
＜Single＞
「Sticker picture」（2022年7月）
「Totally My Style」（2021年9月）
「Love Naturally」（2021年4月）
