メニューへ 本文へ

検索

Korean
検索

日本語

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Damons year

#Artists Search l 2025-09-12

プロフィール
チョン・ハリョム
1994.11.08

デビュー：2017.05.25

Instagram：www.instagram.com/littlemushydickens/
YouTube：www.youtube.com/@Damonsyear.offcial

シンガーソングライター。2017年「第2回富川バスキング大会」大賞、2019年「新韓カードRookieプロジェクト」銅賞。

ディスコグラフィ
アルバム
『CORPUS 0』（2025.05.25）
「+」「Gertha Loew」「Underwater June」「CORPUS 0」「Erebia」「Delirium」

『HEADACHE.』（2021.01.28）
「ai」「A Gate of Eden」「Auburn - HEADACHE. Version」

EP
『Mondegreen』（2022.10.20）
「Blanche」「F.U.Y」「Mondegreen」「D16 D17」

『"sin!"』（2019.10.29）
「What I Loved」「Salty」「gestalt」

シングル
「The Clockwork Whirl」（2025.05.14）

「The Beacon of Hope」（2024.11.19）

「To The Undying Lover」（2024.06.12）

Damons year × eAeon『Epilogue』（2021.11.12）
「Chow Chow」

「Pattern」（2021.06.26）

「Cherry」（2020.06.26）

「Rainbow」（2020.03.20）

「yours」（2019.04.10）

「Pink Pill」（2019.02.17）

「nite」（2018.12.07）

「Salty」（2018.10.18）

「josee!」（2018.08.17）

『The Window』（2018.05.10）
「The Window 4」「The Window」

「Busan」（2017.11.09）

「Couldn't Sleep」（2017.05.25）

OST
「Memory」ドラマ『ユ・ビョルナ！ムンシェフ～恋のレシピ～』（2020.04.17）
一覧

おすすめのコンテンツ

Close

当サイトは、より良いサービスを提供するためにクッキー（cookie）やその他の技術を使用しています。当サイトの使用を継続した場合、利用者はこのポリシーに同意したものとみなします。 詳しく見る >