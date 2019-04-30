DMZ Peace Trail

1. Unification Observatory

Located almost at Korea’s most northernmost point, the Unification Observatory offers sweeping views of North Korea’s spectacular Geumgangsan Mountains and the deep blue waters of the East Sea.





2. Coastal Metal Fence

Some 2.7 kilometers of the trail follows the double-layer metal fence that runs along the coast. The fence protects against seaborne intrusions. The fence is lined by extensive minefields, so you’ll want to stick to the trail.









3. Geumgang Tongmun Gate

North-bound traffic in this part of the DMZ passes through this gate. On April 26, the day before the official launch of the trail, President Moon Jae-in visited the gate, where he installed several wooden birds atop polls, or sotdae, a traditional way to pray for prosperity and well-being.





4. Geumgangsan Observatory

Perched high atop a strategic overlook, the Geumgangsan Observatory - actually part of OP 717 - provides awe-inspiring views of North Korea’s Geumgangsan Mountains, including its high inner peaks and beautiful coastal regions. You also get a bird’s eye view of scenic Gamho Lake.





ⓒ Photo : Robert Koehler