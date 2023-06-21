Thành viên: Onew, Key, Minho, Taemin

Thể loại: K-pop, R&B, EDM, hip hop

Công ty quản lý: SM Entertainment

Hoạt động từ: 2008





SHINee là nhóm nhạc 5 thành viên được thành lập bởi công ty giải trí SM Entertainment vào năm 2008. Nhóm được mệnh danh là “Hoàng tử của Kpop”. SHINee hiện có 4 thành viên là Onew, Key, Minho và Taemin, sau khi thành viên Jonghyun qua đời vào tháng 12/2017.





Album phòng thu

Hard - The 8th Album (2023)

Atlantis - The 7th Album Repackage (2021)

Don’t Call Me - The 7th Album (2021)

The Story of Light Epilogue - The 6th Album (2018)

SHINee The Best From Now On (2018)

Five (2017)

1 and 1 - The 5th Album Repackage (2016)

1 of 1 - The 5th Album (2016)

D x D x D (2016)

Married to the Music - The 4th Album Repackage (2015)

Odd- The 4th Album (2015)

I’m Your Boy (2014)

SHINee The 3rd Album ‘The Misconceptions of Us’ (2013)

Boys Meet U (2013)

SHINee The 3rd Album Chapter 2 ‘Why So Serious? - The Misconceptions of Me’ (2013)

SHINee The 3rd Album Chapter 1 ‘Dream Girl - The Misconceptions of You’ (2013)

The First (2012)

The 1st Asia Tour Concert Album ‘SHINee WORLD’ (2012)

Hello SHINee The 2nd Album Repackage (2010)

The 2nd Album ‘Lucifer’ (2010)

SHINee The First Album Repackage (2008)

SHINee the 1st Album ‘The SHINee World’ (2008)





Đĩa đơn và đĩa mở rộng

Superstar (EP, 2021)

Superstar (single ,2021)

Sunny Side (single, 2018)

From Now On (EP, 2018)

The Story of Light EP.3 (EP, 2018)

The Story of Light EP. 2(EP, 2018)

The Story of Light EP. 1 (EP, 2018)

Winter Wonderland (single, 2017)

Sing Your Song (single, 2015)

Your Number (single, 2015)

Lucky Star (single, 2014)

3 2 1 (EP, 2013)

The 5th Mini Album ‘Everybody’ (EP, 2013)

Boys Meet U (single, 2013)

Fire (single, 2013)

Dazzling Girl (single, 2012)

Sherlock (single, 2012)

Sherlock SHINee The 4th Mini Album (EP, 2012)

Haru X-Mas (single, 2010)

2009, Year of Us (EP, 2009)

Romeo The 2nd Mini Album (EP, 2009)

Bodyguard (single, 2009)

Replay (single, 2008)