“BLACK” (ASTRO)

Date: March 2

Venue: Olympic Park Olympic Hall





K-pop boy band ASTRO will be holding their 3rd fan meet-and-greet titled “The 3rd ASTRO AROHA Festival [BLACK]” on March 2 at Olympic Park Olympic Hall. The fan meeting will be divided into two sections on the same day. The group plans to stage performances with various hits including songs from their 1st full-length album “All Light” which was released recently.