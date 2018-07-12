Trump Praises Kim Jong-un as Smart, a Good Negotiator

Photo : YONHAP News

United States President Donald Trump has repeated his praise of North Korean Kim Jong-un, calling him "smart" and a "good negotiator."Trump issued his positive views on Kim during an interview with the United Kingdom’s The Daily Mail, which was released on Saturday.When asked about last month's summit with the North Korean leader in Singapore, Trump said he "gets along with him great." Trump added that Kim is "very smart, great personality, he’s funny and tough, good negotiator."Pressed on whether Kim was "a ruthless dictator," Trump said that he surely is ruthless, but so are others.When asked if he trusts Kim, Trump touted the achievements of his government, saying that the previous Obama administration just talked about the North Korean issues without action during the last two years of its term, but there were no missile launches or nuclear tests over the past nine months.