N. Koreans Arrive in S. Korea for Int'l Table Tennis Event

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean players and officials have arrived in South Korea to take part in an international table tennis tournament set for this week in Daejeon.Sixteen North Korean players and nine officials arrived at Incheon International Airport at 12:10 p.m. Sunday on a flight via Beijing to participate in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Tour Platinum Korean Open.The two Koreas will form joint teams for the tournament, which will be held from Tuesday to Sunday in Daejeon, south of Seoul.South Korea's Korea Table Tennis Association said on Sunday that the two Koreas will form joint teams and compete in men's and women's doubles and mixed doubles events.It will be the third time since 1991 that the two Koreas formed unified table tennis teams for international events. The two Koreas joined forces at the World Team Table Tennis Championship in Sweden in May, where the joint Korean women's team won the bronze medal.