Choo Shin-soo Reaches Base for 50th Consecutive Game

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean slugger Choo Shin-soo of the Texas Rangers has extended his on-base streak to 50 games, the longest record among active players in Major League Baseball.The Rangers' designated hitter extended his streak with his first-inning walk on Saturday night against Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.With the latest feat, Choo matched the longest streak of Babe Ruth’s career, which the legend posted back in 1923. Choo has been on base in every game since May 13th.Ted Williams holds the all-time Major League Baseball record, having reached base in 84 consecutive games in 1949.