France Beats Croatia 4-2 to Win Second World Cup Title

Photo : YONHAP News

France won the FIFA World Cup for the second time after defeating Croatia 4-2 in a thrilling final in Moscow on Sunday.The French team took the lead in the 18th minute of the match at the Luzhniki Stadium following an own goal from Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic.Croatia equalized through a fine strike from Ivan Perisic before French forward Antoine Griezmann scored a penalty shortly before half-time to make it 2-1.France extended its lead after the break through goals from Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and 19-year-old sensation Kylian Mbappe, before forward Mandzukic netted a consolation goal for Croatia.It marks the second time that France has won the World Cup following its first title in 1998.The victory also meant that French coach Didier Deschamps became just the third man to win the competition as a player and coach.