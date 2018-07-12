Choo Shin-soo Extends On-base Streak to 51 Games

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean slugger Choo Shin-soo of the Texas Rangers has reached base for the 51st consecutive game to extend the record by an active player in Major League Baseball.In the final game before the All-Star break, the Rangers' designated hitter reached base four times in a 6-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore on Sunday.Choo also hit a home run in the seventh inning to move just four short of matching his career-high for total home runs in a season.With the performance, Choo equaled the longest on-base streak of Babe Ruth’s career, which the Hall of Famer set in 1923.Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams owns the longest on-base streak in major league history with an 84-game run in 1949.