Military Prosecutors Launch Probe into Martial Law Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

A special team of military prosecutors launched an investigation on Monday into a series of allegations of political interference by the military's intelligence unit.The team plans to look into allegations that the Defense Security Command(DSC) reviewed the possibility of imposing martial law last year in response to protests calling for the ouster of then-President Park Geun-hye. The plan was revealed in a DSC document, which was disclosed by a ruling party lawmaker earlier this month.It will also investigate the DSC's alleged political meddling following the tragic sinking of the Sewol ferry in 2014. The military intelligence body is suspected of forming a special task force to collect information about the victims' family members and documented their political stances.A military official said that the 30-member probe team is likely to first investigate DSC officials who were involved in producing the document and the activities of the Sewol task force.Those subject to the investigation are expected to include the then-DSC commander, Cho Hyun-chun, then-Defense Minister Han Min-koo and Kim Kwan-jin, chief of the presidential National Security Office at the time.Incumbent Defense Minister Song Young-moo is also expected to face an investigation. Song has come under fire for his lack of action after being notified about the DSC document in March this year.