Heat Wave Continues with Daytime Highs Surpassing 33 Degrees Celsius

Photo : YONHAP News

With heat wave warnings and advisories issued for most parts of the country, daytime highs are expected to hover above 33 degrees Celsius on Monday.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast the daytime temperature will peak at 37 degrees Celsius in Daegu, 36 degrees in Gangneung and Gwangju, and 35 degrees in Daejeon, Chuncheon and Seoul.A heat wave warning was issued for the capital for the first time this year. Warnings are put out when the daytime high is forecast to stay above 35 degrees Celsius for two straight days or longer.The heat wave, coupled with tropical nights, has led to an increase in the number of people suffering from heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke and heat exhaustion.According to the Korea Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 401 people suffering from heat-related illnesses were reported between May 20th and July 14th, and two of them have died.Between July eighth and 14th, there were 180 patients with heat-related conditions, three-and-a-half times more than a week earlier.