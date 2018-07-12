Son Heung-min Selected in S. Korea's Squad for Asian Games

Photo : YONHAP News

Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min has been selected as one of three wildcard players in South Korea’s football squad for the upcoming Asian Games.Son was the headline star in the 20-man roster for next month’s Asian Games in Indonesia unveiled Monday by the coach of South Korea’s under-23 football team, Kim Hak-beom.The men's football competition at the tournament is open to players born in or after January 1995, but a maximum of three players who are older than 23 can also be included in the teams’ squads.Goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo and forward Hwang Ui-jo are the other two overage players in the squad, while promising youngsters Lee Seung-woo and Hwang Hee-chan also made the cut.If Team Korea secures the gold medal for the second straight time, the players will be exempt from mandatory military service.South Korea has won the gold medal in men’s football in the Asian Games four times, including at the 2014 Games that took place in Incheon.