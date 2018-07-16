Moon Orders Submission of DSC's Martial Law Documents

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in has ordered the military to submit all its documents related to the declaration of martial law proposed by the nation’s military intelligence. The order came as a special investigation team began a month-long probe into a series of allegations of political interference by the Defense Security Command.Choi You Sun has this report.Report: At a press briefing Monday, presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said President Moon Jae-in ordered an immediate submission of all martial law documents exchanged between the Defense Ministry and the Defense Security Command(DSC).Moon said as the commander in chief, he himself needs to check what actually happened and whether the proposal led to any actual preparations for the plan's execution.The president's order came as an independent team of military prosecutors officially began its one-month probe on Monday.The team of 30 military prosecutors and investigators with no ties to the Army or the DSC plan to look into the military intelligence unit's reported proposal to declare martial law last year to quell protests calling for the ouster of then-President Park Geun-hye.It will also investigate the DSC's alleged political meddling following the Sewol ferry sinking in 2014, including suspicions that the unit formed a special task force to collect information about families of the victims and documented their political stances.Defense Minister Song Young-moo, who has come under fire for his lack of action after being notified about the DSC’s plan in March this year, defended his decision not to disclose related documents.In a statement on Monday, the Defense Ministry said Song withheld the documents as he thought it would be important to maintain the mood generated by the successful hosting of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and create an amicable environment to hold an inter-Korean summit.The ministry added Song also considered the documents' possible political impact if they were to be made public ahead of the June 13th local elections.As for reporting to the presidential office, the ministry said while Song did briefly mention the document when discussing ways to reform the DSC with Moon's aides in late April, the document was not submitted to the top office at the time.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.