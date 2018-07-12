Small Business Owners Reaffirm Boycott on Minimum Wage Hike

Photo : KBS News

A group representing small businesses has reiterated that it will not implement next year's increased minimum wage.Last week, the Minimum Wage Commission decided to raise the minimum wage for 2019 to eight-thousand-350 won per hour, up ten-point-nine percent from this year.The Korea Federation of Micro Enterprise(KFME) issued a statement Sunday reaffirming its boycott of the minimum wage hike.The federation said that it cannot accept the “unilateral decision” on the minimum wage hike, claiming that the government and the council did not consider small firms’ ability to pay the increased wage. The statement follows the KFME’s announcement last week that it would boycott next year’s minimum wage.The KFME also declared plans to set up a tent in downtown Gwanghwamun Square to serve as headquarters for their protest, and also hold massive rallies.The body will lodge a formal complaint with the Employment and Labor Ministry over its failed demand to differentiate the minimum wage for small firms employing less than five workers, which was not approved by the minimum wage council.Another organization representing convenience store owners also held an emergency meeting on Monday related to the minimum wage hike, and called for government support for small business entities hiring fewer than five employees.But the group has withheld any collective action for now, such as a walkout, suspending convenience store operations at night or raising the prices of products sold during late-night hours.