Justice Party Chair: Minimum Wage Hike Too Small

Photo : KBS News

The head of the progressive minority Justice Party says the minimum wage hike for next year is too small.At the party’s standing committee meeting on Monday, Chairwoman Lee Jeong-mi criticized the Minimum Wage Commission’s decision to raise the minimum wage for 2019 by ten-point-nine percent, noting that it has become virtually impossible for the Moon Jae-in administration to fulfill its pledge to raise the hourly minimum wage to 10-thousand won by 2020.Lee described it as a moderate wage hike that will add to burdens on small businesses struggling with the recent minimum wage bill revision, which factors certain regular bonuses and welfare benefits into minimum wage calculations.The chairwoman argued that the minimum wage should be raised significantly given the nation’s distorted economic system, saying small businesses and other economic underdogs are being plundered by large companies, franchises, major contractors and property owners.She also urged the government to come up with policies to enhance the ability of small business owners to pay their workers, while criticizing the largest opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party for calling for a cut to next year's minimum wage increase.