Pompeo Urges Strict Enforcement of N. Korea Sanctions

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stressed the full enforcement of sanctions on North Korea.Reuters News quoted the top U.S. diplomat as telling reporters after meeting with members of the UN Security Council in New York Friday that the Security Council is united on the need for the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea.He said that the strict enforcement of sanctions is critical to achieving this goal, and that if sanctions are not enforced, the prospects for successful denuclearization are diminished.Pompeo also voiced concern about reports that North Korea is smuggling oil products into the country through illegal ship-to-ship transfers in violation of UN sanctions. He said this must stop.He said the U.S. reminds every UN member state of its responsibility to stop illegal ship-to-ship transfers and urged them to step up their enforcement efforts.The chairman of the UNSC committee on North Korea sanctions also quoted Pompeo as calling for concrete measures from Pyongyang before discussions on easing sanctions can begin.Pompeo also previously said that reaching a denuclearization deal with North Korea "may take some time" and existing sanctions will continue to be enforced.