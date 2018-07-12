Kang Meets UN Chief, Urges Support on Denuclearization

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in New York on Friday and discussed North Korea.She explained recent affairs on the Korean Peninsula and asked for continued UN support to achieve complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the peninsula.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Saturday that the secretary-general promised the active cooperation of the United Nations in advancing inter-Korean relations and establishing peace on the peninsula.Kang meanwhile expressed support for the UN's reform efforts to better respond to global challenges.She said that South Korea will increase its contribution to the resolution of various global issues such as climate change, terrorism, refugees and humanitarian crises.Kang also met with UN under secretary general for political affairs Rosemary DiCarlo.On Friday, she also gave a joint briefing with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to UN Security Council member states.The two briefed the UN on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and asked for the Security Council's support and cooperation in the denuclearization and peace building process.During bilateral talks before the UN briefing, Kang and Pompeo reaffirmed that they would continue to closely coordinate all matters related to the two nations' alliance.