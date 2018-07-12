Prosecutors Raid Home of Fmr. Court Official

Photo : KBS News

The prosecution has searched the home of former vice director of the National Court Administration Im Jong-heon, who is at the center of allegations of abuse in judicial rights.The raid comes a month after an investigation was launched into the scandal.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, which is investigating the case, sent officials to Im's residence on Saturday morning and secured files and equipment such as computer hard discs.Prosecutors had earlier requested the submission of the files. After the court denied the request they conducted the forced search.The court has also rejected the issuance of search warrants for key figures implicated in the case, with the exception of Im.Im is at the center of allegations that the Court Administration conducted surveillance on judges and tried to strike deals on trials during the years that Yang Sung-tae was the Supreme Court Chief Justice.He is accused of drawing up or ordering the drafting of documents related to such deals.Prosecutors believe he concealed those papers when he left the court last year.