Funeral for Marines Killed in Chopper Crash to be Held Monday

Photo : KBS News

A joint funeral will be held on Monday for the five marines who were killed in a helicopter crash on Tuesday.The Marine Corps and the bereaved families announced the decision on Saturday.In the statement, the two sides said that procedures will begin Saturday to hold the funeral with the utmost courtesy as organized by the Marine Corps.The two sides also agreed to set up a probe committee comprising the same number of members from the military and the civic side. The committee will be headed by a civilian chairperson recommended by the bereaved families.Both sides agreed to investigate the accident and determine the cause of the crash objectively based on scientific evidence.They will seek to build a memorial tower to commemorate the fallen servicemen.The chopper "Marineone" crashed at a military airport in the southeastern city of Pohang on Tuesday, killing five of the six marines aboard.