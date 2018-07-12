S. Korea to Take Part in Regional Free Trade Talks in Bangkok

Chief negotiators of South Korea, China and 14 other Asian countries will meet in Thailand on Monday to discuss the proposed free trade deal RCEP.The RCEP, or the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, is a massive regional trade deal between ten members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and six other states the bloc has free trade deals with – South Korea, China, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand.South Korea will send a 70-member delegation led by Kim Jung-il, an FTA policy official at the Trade Ministry.During the five-day meeting in Bangkok, the South Korean delegates will seek ways to lower tariffs and trade barriers in commodities, services and investments.The officials will also seek agreements with other member states in the areas of intellectual property and the rules of origin.