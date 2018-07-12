Prosecution Analyzing Flash Drive Seized from former Court Official

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has seized a flash drive from a former official of the National Court Administration of the Supreme Court as part of its probe into the alleged judicial abuse by the court under its former Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae.A probe team at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said on Saturday that it is analyzing the seized flash drive, which was kept hidden by Im Jong-heon who recently retired from the administration.Im testified earlier that he had destroyed an external storage device containing work-related documents when he retired, but the prosecution found a flash drive containing copies of internal court data in its raid into his office on Saturday.The prosecution requested search warrants for Im as well as the top court's former chief justice Yang and former senior officials of the National Court Administration, but they were all rejected except for Im.