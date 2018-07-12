N. Korean Media Report Unified Ping Pong Team's Victory

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean media have reported the victory of a unified Korean team at an international table tennis tournament in South Korea.The North's official Korean Central News Agency reported on Sunday that the duo of South Korean Jang Woo-jin and North Korean Cha Hyo-sim won the gold medal at the mixed doubles final at the International Table Tennis Federation World Tour Platinum Korea Open in Daejeon.The report said that the pair grabbed gold after defeating Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha of China 3-1.The Rodong Sinmun, the official paper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, said that the two Koreas fielded joint teams at the tournament to promote and pray for peace, prosperity and reunification of the two Koreas.This is the Koreas' first combined title in international table tennis since they won the women's team gold medal at the 1991 world championships in Japan.