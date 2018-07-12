Samsung to Accept Proposal by Mediation Panel on Leukemia Case

Samsung Electronics has decided to accept any proposal from an arbitrary panel to resolve a long-standing dispute over its work environment and employee illnesses.According to industry sources Sunday, the global chipmaker on Saturday notified a mediation committee of its intent to accept the committee's planned proposal unconditionally.A civic group representing the former workers suffering from incurable diseases and their families has already expressed its willingness to comply with the decision.The mediation committee suggested Wednesday that it would come up with a final decision in two months and that it would dissolve unless the two sides agree in advance to accept the proposal.Samsung and its former workers have engaged in a legal dispute for more than 10 years as the former employees and their families claim their exposure to hazardous materials at its chip plants caused leukemia and other fatal diseases. Samsung has denied such assertions.