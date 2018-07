Photo : KBS News

Texas Rangers' outfielder Choo Shin-soo's on-base streak has ended at 52 games.Choo went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in a 16-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians in Arlington, Texas on Saturday.Choo was pulled from the game in the eighth inning after grounding into a fielder's choice.The longest on-base run by an active major leaguer ended, but the 52-game stretch is the longest such single-season streak in the Rangers history.