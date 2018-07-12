N. Korea Urges S. Korea to Make Active Efforts on Declaring End to War

Photo : KBS News

North Korean media have urged South Korea to make active efforts to declare an end to the Korean War in line with the Panmunjeon Declaration.The North's propaganda Web site Uriminzokkiri said on Monday that the U.S. recently changed its position and is refusing to declare an end to the war, adding South Korea should not just sit and watch the situation.The site added that the declaration to end the war and build a solid peace regime on the Korean Peninsula is a “historic task” that can no longer be delayed.Another propaganda Web site Meari called on the Seoul government to embrace its role in adopting a statement to declare an end to the war, saying that efforts to implement the agreements reached at the April inter-Korean summit and the U.S.-North Korea summit are falling short of the North's expectations.The site claimed that Washington is making unilateral demands on the North's denuclearization without showing sincere efforts to declare an end to the war due to South Korea’s lack of action on the matter.