Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Justice Party Rep. Roh Hoe-chan Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

Write: 2018-07-23 10:38:27Update: 2018-07-23 13:24:11

Justice Party Rep. Roh Hoe-chan Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

Photo : YONHAP News

Rep. Roh Hoe-chan of the minor opposition Justice Party was found dead Monday in an apparent suicide. 

Police said that Roh is believed to have jumped from a window between the 17th and 18th floors of an apartment building in Seoul's Yaksu-dong. A guard at the apartment found Roh's body at around 9:40 a.m. 

Roh has been suspected of receiving 50 million won in illegal political funds from "druking," a blogger involved in an opinion rigging scandal.

Police said that a suicide note was also found in which Roh wrote that he received funds from "druking," but they weren't related to favors.
List

Editor's Pick