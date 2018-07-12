Pres. Moon Likely to Name Pick for Agriculture Minister This Week

President Moon Jae-in is likely to name his pick for agriculture minister this week and unveil selections for other key Cabinet posts sometime next month.An official of the presidential office revealed the plans on Monday.The post of minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs has been vacant for more than four months after the former minister, Kim Yung-rok, resigned to run for the local elections.Other posts that could face a reshuffle are the ministers of environment, gender equality and family, labor, and energy.Representative Lee Gae-ho of the ruling Democratic Party, whose local constituency is South Jeolla Province, is being considered the most potential candidate for the post of agriculture minister.