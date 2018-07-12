Top Office Expresses Condolences over Rep. Roh's Death

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office has expressed condolences over the suicide of Rep. Roh Hoe-chan of the minor opposition Justice Party on Monday.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters that that the top office prays the deceased will rest in peace, saying his death is heartbreaking.Kim revealed that the top office had canceled plans for President Moon Jae-in to appear live at 11:50 a.m. on the office’s social networking service to give replies to petitions submitted by citizens.Police believe Roh jumped from a window between the 17th and 18th floors of an apartment building in Seoul. A guard at the apartment found Roh's body at around 9:40 a.m. on Monday.Roh has been suspected of receiving 50 million won in illegal political funds from "druking," a blogger involved in an online opinion rigging scandal.