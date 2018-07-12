Pres. Moon Mulls Including Opposition Figures in His Cabinet

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is said to be considering including figures from the opposition camp in his Cabinet.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters on Monday that Moon is intent on forming a Cabinet based on cooperation among parties if there are figures deemed appropriate for certain posts.Kim’s comments suggest that Moon will mull ways to name figures from opposition parties for key government posts. The spokesman also revealed that the president is likely to name the new agriculture minister within this week.Observers believe that Moon could make selections among figures from the Justice Party or the Party for Democracy and Peace when he conducts a Cabinet reshuffle after selecting his new agriculture minister.The president is believed to be considering such ideas amid concerns that confirmation hearings for Cabinet posts and efforts to pass key bills, including budget plans, could hit a snag amid the current political landscape. At present, opposition parties have more seats in parliament than the ruling party.