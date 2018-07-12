N. Korean Official in Beijing Likely to Discuss Economic Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior North Korean official arrived in Beijing on Monday, raising prospects of bilateral talks on major economic cooperation.According to a source in Beijing, Ryu Myong-son, deputy director of the North Korean ruling Workers' Party's international affairs department, landed at Beijing Capital International Airport on an Air Koryo flight Monday morning.Ryu was among the North Korean delegation of Workers' Party officials who visited China back in May for about ten days, sounding out business opportunities for bilateral economic cooperation.The source said the North Korean official's latest trip appears to be aimed at holding more concrete talks with China and his visit could be part of an exchange between the two countries' ruling parties.Meanwhile, Japan's Kyodo News reported that China has decided to invest 600 million yuan, or about 100 billion won, in renovating roads in North Korea for the opening of a new bridge across the Yalu River situated on the border between the North and China.