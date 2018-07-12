Court Again Rejects Request for Warrant to Raid Ex-Chief Justice's Home, Office

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has again turned down a prosecutors’ request for a warrant to raid the home and office of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae, who is connected to alleged abuse of judicial authority during the Park Geun-hye administration.The Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday also rejected raid warrants sought for former National Court Administration(NCA) chief Park Byung-dae and former standing committee member of the Sentencing Commission, Lee Kyu-jin and a former NCA official identified only by his surname Kim.Prosecutors are investigating allegations that the NCA under the Supreme Court wrote a report in March 2015 on how to use high-profile cases to persuade senior presidential aides to then-President Park into supporting Yang’s bid to establish a court of appeals.The court said there is not enough evidence to prove that Yang and Park were briefed on or gave orders related to the alleged irregularities committed by the NCA and that they colluded with former deputy chief of the NCA, Lim Jong-hun.Prosecutors said they are raiding the office of Lim after they acquired additional warrants only for him.