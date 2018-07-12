VnExpress: Over 70 Killed in Laos Dam Collapse

Photo : YONHAP News

Vietnamese media have reported that at least 70 people were killed following a dam collapse in Laos.Amid Lao media reports that hundreds are missing after the collapse of the South Korean-built dam, VnExpress on Wednesday estimated the death toll citing neighboring Vietnamese rescue authorities.In addition to some 70 feared dead, the online media said more than 200 are missing in the ensuing flood.Vietnam's state-run Vietnam News Agency said 18 bodies have been found while more than 200 are missing. The death toll could rise as rescuers are still searching for the missing.The Xepian-Xe Nam Noy dam located in southeastern Attapu province collapsed for an unknown reason Monday night, flooding six villages in the vicinity. Over six-thousand-600 people from one-thousand-300 households have been displaced.