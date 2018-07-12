Gyeonggi Governor Asks for Investigation on His Alleged Connection with Gang

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung has called on the prosecution to look into the swirling allegation that he had corrupt ties with a local gangster group when he was Seongnam City Mayor.In a statement read by his press secretary Kim Nam-joon at the Gyeonggi Province Office on Wednesday morning, Lee said that he had restrained from responding to what he called a malignant rumor about him but he claims he can no longer ignore it as speculation has snowballed.An SBS current affairs program raised the suspicion that he and incumbent Seongnam Mayor Eun Soo-mi may be connected with local organized crime group International Mafia.A man with links to the gang set up the trading company Komatrade in 2015 when Lee was the Seongnam mayor. In 2016, the president of Komatrade was recognized as a notable small and medium sized enterprise CEO and awarded local tax exemptions by the Seongnam city government, despite SBS noting that the firm was ineligible for the prize.Lee said he will faithfully cooperate with the prosecution for the investigation, pledging to take due responsibility if he is found to have connection with a gang or improperly used his influence to someone else's favor.Many people have joined online petitions demanding his resignation since the SBS program aired on Saturday.