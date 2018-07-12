Probe Team Raids DSC over Martial Law Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Special military investigators on Wednesday raided the headquarters of the Defense Security Command(DSC) over suspicions that it drew up a report exploring the possibility of invoking martial law last year.The Defense Ministry's special investigation team also searched the residences of incumbent DSC officers who are allegedly involved in the drafting of the report. One of the investigators said the team is searching the homes of around ten people.Around 15 DSC officials, including Major General So Gang-won, were reportedly subject to the raid in total.Based on the raid results, the investigation team plans to summon the suspects for questioning from as early as Wednesday afternoon.The probe team of military and public prosecutors have interrogated around ten DSC officials since its launch earlier this month.The 67-page report drawn up by the DSC in March last year indicates that it explored the possibility of invoking martial law in the event candlelight protests against then-President Park Geun-hye caused unrest.