Pres. Office: Related Countries Discussing Formally Ending Korean War

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential office says that talks are under way among the related parties about bringing a formal end to the Korean War.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom made the remark in a regular news briefing on Wednesday while addressing media reports that the two Koreas, the U.S. and China are pushing for a plan to declare an end to the war next month.Kim said that South Korea is closely consulting with the concerned countries with no fixed plans on when and how to adopt the declaration.The spokesman said Seoul hopes the declaration will be made at the earliest date possible, but added it is hard to predict the outcome of the discussions.Asked whether it would be difficult to swiftly reach an agreement if China is included in the talks, Kim said that how soon the countries can wrap up their discussions depends on their attitudes and will.