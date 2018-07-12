Moon: Dismantling of N. Korean Missile Engine Site Auspicious Sign for Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says the dismantling of North Korea's main missile engine test and launch site is a good omen for the regime's nuclear disarmament.Moon made the remark when he received credentials from new U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris at the top office on Wednesday, adding that the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the U.S. have learned the North dismantled the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in North Pyongan Province.He said if Pyongyang also makes good on its promise to repatriate the remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War, it will create further momentum for Washington-Pyongyang talks.Emphasizing that a strong alliance between South Korea and the U.S. is more important than ever for achieving joint goals for the Korean Peninsula, Moon asked Harris to play a significant role in bridging the two allies.Harris, a former chief of the U.S. Pacific Command, said he was looking forward to the North dismantling the missile engine-test site and returning the war remains, noting it will be an important marker of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sincerity.The presidential office says Moon and Harris also exchanged opinions on the exports of South Korean cars, the ongoing negotiations on joint defense costs and sanctions on Iran.