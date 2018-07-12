Pompeo to Testify on US-North Korea, US-Russia Summits

U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo is scheduled to testify before the U.S. Congress regarding the results of the U.S.-North Korea summit in June and the U.S-Russia summit early this month.According to The Hill on Tuesday, Pompeo will appear before the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations in Washington at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where he is expected to face potential questions on what was discussed during the summits and what follow-up measures have been completed.The U.S. media outlet said the Senate hearing is expected to focus on the agreements made during U.S. President Donald Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last month, much of which has remained unknown so far.U.S. lawmakers are also expected to grill Pompeo for an update on the progress of the negotiations over the North's denuclearization since his latest visit to Pyongyang earlier this month.