S. Korea to Send Relief Workers to Laos Dam Collapse Site

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is dispatching a team of emergency relief workers to Laos to assist the Southeast Asian country as it reels from fatal flooding caused by a collapsed dam.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, the government decided on the move during a meeting presided over by Deputy Foreign Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs Kang Jeong-sik on Wednesday.The team will consist of rescue workers, doctors and nurses and will depart as soon as Seoul sees fit based on discussions with the Lao government.They also reviewed plans for sending emergency goods and relief funds but will make final decisions on those issues later.Seoul, in the meantime, will send an advance team to Laos within 24 hours, headed by officials of the foreign ministry, the Korea International Cooperation Agency(KOICA) and the National Fire Agency.Hundreds of people went missing in the country's southernmost Appateu province after a hydroelectric dam broke on Monday, flooding nearby towns.