14 S. Koreans Die of Heat-Related Illness Since May 20

More than a dozen people have died in South Korea due to heat-related illnesses over the past two months, while more than a thousand people have been diagnosed with such illnesses as sweltering conditions gripped the nation.That is according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday, which collected data from 519 hospital emergency rooms across the country.Fourteen people died of heat-related diseases between May 20th and July 23rd, including nine who lost their lives last week.A total of one-thousand-303 people suffered from heat-related disorders during the period, including 270 who developed symptoms just over the weekend from Saturday to Monday.More than half of these patients visited ERs due to heat exhaustion, followed by 326 people suffering from heatstroke, and 135 for heat cramps.More than 80 percent showed symptoms after working out in rice paddies, fields or outdoor work sites.Three-fifths of the patients were aged 50 or older, while those in their 20s, 30s and 40s accounted for 36 percent.