Seoul's FM: Talks Underway to End Korean War Quickly

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says Seoul is in discussions with related countries to officially end the Korean War as soon as possible.Kang made the remark on Wednesday while speaking before the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, where she was asked whether a declaration could be made as early as next month.In response to a query about what Seoul could gain as a result, the minister explained it would be a sort of political declaration to facilitate the talks on North Korea's denuclearization.Kang also noted earlier measures taken by the North to dismantle its nuclear test site and similar measures apparently being carried out at its missile launch test site.In regards to whether an end to the Korean War could be declared during the UN General Assembly in September, Kang said it may be possible since top leaders will be there, but no specific measures have been made.Lawmakers also grilled her over the possibility of letting China join the two Koreas and the U.S. as the main parties to negotiate the declaration.Kang said China is an important country to cooperate with on Korean Peninsula-related issues, adding China's presence could add weight to the potential agreement.