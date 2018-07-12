Environmental Group Calls for Creation of Presidential Body on Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

Local environmental activists have called on President Moon Jae-in to establish a presidential body to tackle fine dust-related issues.The members of the Korea Green Foundation made the request at a press conference in front of Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday.They said nearly 12-thousand South Koreans died of premature death due to ultra fine dust in 2015 alone, arguing the particles cause angina, stroke, bronchitis, asthma and affect dementia and depression.Emphasizing the top leader's will to resolve the problem, they urged the Moon administration to keep its promise to reduce fine dust emissions by 30 percent within its term.