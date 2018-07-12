Kyodo: S. Korea, Japan Discussing New Joint Declaration on Bilateral Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan are reportedly discussing ways to issue a new joint declaration aimed at promoting bilateral ties to mark the 20th anniversary of a historic accord between the two countries.Quoting multiple Japanese officials, Japan's Kyodo News reported on Thursday that Seoul and Tokyo will decide on whether to produce a joint declaration based on the suggestions by a task force set up by South Korea in May and a similar panel on bilateral cultural exchanges that will soon be launched by Japan.In 1998, then-South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and then-Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi signed a declaration on building a new, future-oriented partnership between the two sides.The document noted that Japan caused tremendous damage and suffering to the people of South Korea during its colonial rule, and Obuchi expressed his "deep remorse and heartfelt apology" for the historical fact.Kyodo News said that South Korea has been asking to produce a new joint declaration and Japan has also been seeking the move as it values close ties and cooperation with Seoul to effectively deal with North Korea issues.The report said that if President Moon Jae-in makes a visit to Japan, the leaders of the two nations may jointly announce the declaration.