Koreas Exchange Results of Search for Separated Family Members

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea have exchanged the results of their search for families separated by the Korean War ahead of the upcoming reunion event.The Unification Ministry said that the two sides exchanged the results at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the truce village of Panmunjeom.The exchange came about three weeks after the two Koreas asked each other to locate separated families on the other side. South Korea wanted 250 people to be located in the North, while Pyongyang asked Seoul to confirm whether 200 people are living in the South.The ministry said that of the 200 people on the North's list, 122 have been confirmed to be alive in the South and seven people have been confirmed dead.North Korea has confirmed that of the 250 listed people, 122 are alive and 41 are dead.Based on the search results, the two sides plan to finalize the 100 people from each side that will participate in the reunions by August fourth.The two Koreas are set to hold family reunions from August 20th to 26th at the North's Mount Geumgang resort.