S. Korea Beats Italy to Defend Fencing World Title in Men's Team Sabre

South Korea defended its world title in the men's team sabre event at the World Fencing Championships in China on Wednesday.The team of Kim Jung-hwan, Gu Bon-gil, Kim Jun-ho and Oh Sang-wuk defeated Italy 45-39 in the final of the tournament held in Wuxi.South Korea won its first men's sabre team title last year at the championships in Germany.Meanwhile, the South Korean women's epee team took silver after losing to the U.S. 17-18 in the final.With four team events left, South Korea has won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals, which represents its record haul at a single world championship.