Pompeo: US Aims to Achieve N. Korea's Denuclearization by End of Trump's First Term

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that Washington aims to achieve North Korea's denuclearization by the end of President Donald Trump's first term in office.Pompeo made the remarks on Wednesday while testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington on Trump's recent summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.The U.S. top diplomat said that the U.S. aims to achieve the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea by the end of Trump's first term, which is January 2021.He also said that North Korea continues to produce fissile material as part of its nuclear weapons program even as it makes progress toward denuclearization.Although Pompeo said that Washington was engaged in "patient diplomacy" to persuade Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons, he added that he would not let the process "drag out to no end."Pompeo said he emphasized this position in his discussions with North Korean senior official Kim Yong-chol, who has been the U.S. diplomat's counterpart in negotiations to flesh out the Washington-Pyongyang summit agreement.