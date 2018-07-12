Power Demand to Slightly Decrease Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

Power demand in South Korea is expected to slightly decrease on Thursday as the scorching heat subsides somewhat.The Korea Power Exchange said on Thursday that the country's maximum electricity demand is expected to reach 89-point-five million kilowatts between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., down from the record demand levels seen earlier this week.The exchange predicted that during the cited period, power reserves will stand at nine-point-five million kilowatts with a reserve rate of ten-point-six percent, which is a stable level.The country's power demand surpassed 90 million kilowatts on Monday for the first time and hit a fresh record at 92-point-48 million kilowatts the next day, with the reserve rate slipping to a 23-month low at seven-point-seven percent.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has forecast that power demand will decrease from Friday afternoon as the summer holiday season for most businesses begins, but it will increase again from the second week of August.