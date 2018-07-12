Rival Camps to Hold Hearing on DSC Report Next Month

Photo : KBS News

Rival camps have agreed to hold a parliamentary hearing on a report the Defense Security Command(DSC) drew up to explore the possibility of invoking martial law last year.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party, main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor Bareunmirae Party reached the agreement Wednesday, while discussing the agenda for next month’s extraordinary session.The ruling and opposition parties will hold the hearing after the Defense Ministry’s special probe team and the prosecution announce their findings.The parties also agreed to pass bills during next month’s extraordinary session related to revamping regulations aimed at revitalizing investment and enhancing growth potential. They will also seek to secure the passage of bills to help small businesses.