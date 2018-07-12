Senior Chinese Diplomat Visits N. Korea to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

China’s Vice Foreign Minister and Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs Kong Xuanyou visited North Korea for bilateral talks on Wednesday.
The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said Kong met with North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Ri Kil-song and discussed ways to strengthen their countries’ tactical cooperation.
While the report didn't elaborate on what the two officials discussed, they are likely to have exchanged views on U.S.-North Korea negotiations on Pyongyang's denuclearization and the issue of formally declaring an end to the Korean War.
In Seoul, Presidential Spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters that South Korea is consulting on the ways and timing of a declaration to end the Korean War with related parties.
Some observers say that Kong visited Pyongyang to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement, which falls on Friday.