Senior Chinese Diplomat Visits N. Korea to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

China’s Vice Foreign Minister and Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs Kong Xuanyou visited North Korea for bilateral talks on Wednesday.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said Kong met with North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Ri Kil-song and discussed ways to strengthen their countries’ tactical cooperation.While the report didn't elaborate on what the two officials discussed, they are likely to have exchanged views on U.S.-North Korea negotiations on Pyongyang's denuclearization and the issue of formally declaring an end to the Korean War.In Seoul, Presidential Spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters that South Korea is consulting on the ways and timing of a declaration to end the Korean War with related parties.Some observers say that Kong visited Pyongyang to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement, which falls on Friday.